New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) to collaborate in promoting sugarcane-based bioenergy and sustainable practices in the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by NFCSF Managing Director Prakash Naiknavare and IFGE BioEnergy Committee Chairman and President Praj Industries (Bio Energy) Atul Mulay.

According to a statement issued by NFCSF, the collaboration aims to foster innovation, policy advocacy and the adoption of practical green energy solutions, leveraging the strengths of both organisations.

As per the terms of the MoU, NFCSF will share its expertise and knowledge related to the use and applications of sugarcane and its downstream by-products for green energy, facilitate access to research publications and reports, and collaborate in joint promotion and policy advocacy efforts.

IFGE will actively promote sugarcane-based green energy in India and globally, organise knowledge-sharing events such as workshops and seminars in partnership with NFCSF, and facilitate stakeholder engagement with policymakers and industry leaders.

The partnership also enables joint representation before government bodies and provides a platform for coordinated efforts in green energy promotion. Specific cooperative arrangements will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis to suit project requirements.

This partnership marks a pivotal step in integrating India's robust sugar industry with its fast-growing green energy ambitions, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for the nation.

