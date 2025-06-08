New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi Public School in Noida Sector 30 to properly maintain a park allotted to it and comply with all conditions and rules of adoption.

The NGT was hearing a letter petition by the Residents' Welfare Association of Sector 30 alleging that a green belt (Gandhi Park) was given to Delhi Public School (DPS) about 25 years ago to develop the park for children and senior citizens of the area for 10 years only, but the park was being used as a dump yard.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In an order dated May 19, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) had issued an adoption letter dated September 5, 1983, in favour of the school.

Noting the evidence before it, the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "We find that the intermittent lapses are committed by the school in maintaining the park. Therefore, we direct the school to properly maintain the park and comply with all the conditions of allotment/adoption and the adoption rules."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The tribunal said that during the proceedings, a submission was also made by the applicant's counsel that guards had been put up by the school, who did not permit the residents to enter the park.

"On this issue, a consensus has been reached during the hearing that the NOIDA authority will put its guards on the entry gate of the school to ensure the entry of the general public. A consensus has also been reached that the opening and closing times of the park will be uniform for all," the NGT said, disposing of the application.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)