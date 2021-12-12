New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the National Highway-334B, which starts at Baghpat near the UP-Haryana border and ends at Rohna in Haryana is set to be completed by next month.

The Road Transport and Highways minister in a series of tweets, said National Highways (NHs) are growing at unprecedented pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Lowers Home Loan Rate to 6.40%.

"The project, NH-334B is nearing completion with ~93% progress and is targeted for an early completion by 3 months in January 2022," Gadkari said in a tweet.

He said NH-334B will provide seamless connectivity from UP to Rajasthan border via Haryana, ensuring that users can bypass Delhi traffic.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Hints at Bringing Anti-Conversion Bill in Belagavi Assembly Session.

The Minister informed that the NH-334B also crosses NH-44 providing direct access to commuters to Chandigarh and Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)