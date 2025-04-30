New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) State-owned NHAI will develop an 88-km long six-lane Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway at a cost of Rs 4,613 crore to enhance connectivity between these two tourism hubs, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The access-controlled Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway will start from Deori village in Agra and terminate at Susera village in Gwalior.

Also Read | NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Out at neet.nta.nic.i: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for May 4 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

"The project shall be developed at a total capital cost of Rs 4,613 crore on build operate transfer (Toll) mode," the statement said.

The statement further said that the concession period of the contract is 20 years, including the construction period of 30 months. The authority will provide construction support of Rs 820 crore to the Concessionaire during the construction period, which will be linked to the project's progress, it added.

Also Read | Did Caste Census Ever Happen Before in India? As Modi Govt Takes Big Decision of Including Caste Enumeration in Next Census, Know When First and Last Time It Was Conducted.

The greenfield access-controlled expressway will traverse through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The statement said it will not only provide high-speed connectivity between Agra and Gwalior but also will help to decongest various cities and industrial areas on the existing Agra-Gwalior Section of NH-44.

The project will also pass through the National Chambal wildlife sanctuary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)