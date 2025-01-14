Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Agricultural commodities exporter NHC Foods on Tuesday said it is targeting revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next 2-3 years.

The company will establish a sesame seeds cleaning and hulling plant at its Pardi facility in Gujarat, it said in a statement.

This facility aims to meet the increasing domestic and global demand for sesame-based products, particularly in major export markets such as China, Korea, Turkey, the US, and Europe, it added.

Operations are expected to commence within 12 months, driving significant revenue growth.

"This new facility underscores our commitment to meeting global demand while strengthening domestic supply capabilities. It is a crucial step in solidifying our leadership in the sesame industry," an NHC Foods spokesperson said.

*** IHCL inks 100-key Taj resort in Himachal Pradesh * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has signed a brownfield Taj resort in Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

This conversion project includes expanding the resort to 100-key, IHCL said in a statement.

"Himachal Pradesh is home to many off-beat and idyllic destinations like Chail. We are delighted to partner with Girish Batra and Vansh Batra to bring the iconic Taj brand to the region," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 11 hotels in Himachal Pradesh, including 6 under development.

