New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said that it has received a letter of intent to build a 200 MW solar power project worth Rs 1007.60 from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

"Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) had issued a Letter of Intent dated 16.05.2023 to NHPC Limited for 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project within600 MW GSECL's Solar Park at Khavda (GSECL Stage-1)," a BSE filing stated.

The estimated financial implication for the said solar power project would be Rs.1,007.60 crore (approximately).

