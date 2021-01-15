New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Nickel prices fell 1.97 per cent to Rs 1,313.40 per kg in futures trade on Friday after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for February delivery traded lower by Rs 26.40, or 1.97 per cent, at Rs 1,313.40 per kg with a business turnover of 491 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.

