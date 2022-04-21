New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Nicomac Machinery Pvt Ltd on Thursday offloaded 53 lakh shares of Gland Pharma for nearly Rs 1,722 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Nicomac Machinery sold a total of 5,379,343 shares, amounting to 3.3 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were divested at Rs 3,200.66 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,721.74 crore.

However, the buyers of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

As of the March quarter, Nicomac Machinery held 5.81 per cent stake in Gland Pharma, shareholding data with BSE showed.

Gland Pharma scrip closed 5.06 per cent higher at Rs 3,443 on BSE.

In another transaction, Investment firm Menu Pvt Ltd divested 1.30 per cent stake in casual dining chain Barbeque Nation for about Rs 59 crore through an open market transaction.

Those who picked up the shares of the Bengaluru-based casual dining chain were ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia and Everest Finance and Investment Company.

Menu sold a total of 5,05,504 shares of Barbeque Nation at an average price of Rs 1,163 per scrip, as per block deal data with the National Stock Exchange.

This took the total deal value to about Rs 58.79 crore.

The scrip of Barbeque Nation closed 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 1,175 on NSE.

