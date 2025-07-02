New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has formed a nine-member committee to explore ways to set up 100 Atal Canteens that would provide affordable meals to dwellers of slum clusters in the national capital.

The panel has been tasked with carrying out a detailed study and recommending the most practical and effective strategies for implementing the Atal Canteen initiative, stated an official order issued last month.

It has also been asked to consult stakeholders, coordinate with relevant departments, and conduct field visits, if needed, to ensure the plan is feasible and meets its intended goals.

The committee includes an administrator, a principal director, a chief engineer, a superintending engineer, a deputy director, an assistant engineer, two junior engineers, and a member convenor.

The aim of Atal Canteens is to provide affordable and nutritious meals to people living in slum clusters. The initiative is part of the Delhi government's broader effort to strengthen food security among the economically weaker sections.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while presenting the Delhi Budget for 2025-26, had allocated Rs 100 crore for the project. The canteens are planned to be set up in 100 locations across the city to mark the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

