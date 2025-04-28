New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Nippon Life India Asset Management on Monday reported a 13 per cent drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 298.6 crore in the March quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 343 crore in the year-ago period, Nippon Life India Asset Management said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations jumped 21 per cent to Rs 566.5 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 468.3 crore in the January-March period of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

The company's dividend payout for FY25 was Rs 18 per share. This included a proposed final dividend of Rs 10 apiece.

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF).

As on March 2025, NAM India's assets under management stood at Rs 6.54 lakh crore including NIMF's asset base of Rs 5.57 lakh crore.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, NAM India posted a PAT of Rs 1,286.4 crore, an increase of 16 per cent from the preceding fiscal year, and revenue from operations of Rs 2,231 crore, up 36 per cent from a year earlier.

