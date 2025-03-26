New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said it will launch an all-new seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle in India in the next fiscal to add to its portfolio in the country.

The new 7-seater B-MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) is an addition to the already announced line up of two compact-SUVs (in five- and seven-seater configurations), an affordable EV, along with the existing new Magnite and the X-TRAIL, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 26: Keira Knightley, Shaheer Sheikh, Nancy Pelosi and Kedar Jadhav - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 26.

"This is in line with the company's plans for the India business to reshape its new products to meet the rising aspirations of its customers and deliver products in all high-growth segments such as the B-MPV and C-SUV segments," the company said.

The all-new 7-seater B-MPV is scheduled to launch in the new financial year as a brand-new addition to the India product portfolio. This will be followed by a previously announced 5-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) in the early part of the following fiscal year, it added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The company showcased two new products slated for India at their recently concluded Global Product Showcase Event held in Yokohama, Japan.

Last year in July, Nissan India had announced that it was looking to introduce five models over the next 30 months, as it looks to turnaround its operations in the fast-growing Indian car market. The company has set a target of tripling its domestic and export volumes to 1 lakh each per annum by the end of FY26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)