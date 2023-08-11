New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) State-owned NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has emerged as the successful bidder for North Dhadu (Western Part) coal mine in Jharkhand.

The mine has coal reserves of 434.65 million tonnes (MT) with peak rated capacity of 3 MT per annum, NLCIL said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Out on upsc.gov.in, Know How to Download.

"NLC India Limited has emerged as the successful bidder for North Dhadu (Western Part) coal mine under commercial coal block E-auction on August 1, 2023, by the Ministry of Coal," it said.

Tamil Nadu-based NLC, under the Ministry of Coal, operates three opencast lignite mines with a total installed capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Neyveli.

Also Read | Delhi Gas Leak Incident: 24 Students of MCD School Hospitalised After Gas Leakage in Naraina.

Besides, it has an opencast lignite mine at Barsingsar in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 2.1 MTPA and an opencast coal mine at Talabira in Odisha with an installed capacity of 20 MTPA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)