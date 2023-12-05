New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) NLC India Ltd on Tuesday said it has started biomass co-firing in its thermal power plant at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

"In a step towards sustainability in thermal power generation...NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has started biomass co-firing in its coal-based thermal power station NLC Tamilnadu Power Ltd (NTPL) at Tuticorin on December 5, 2023," the company said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

NTPL is a joint venture company of NLC India Ltd and TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company).

NLCIL Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli stressed the benefits and importance of biomass co-firing in thermal power stations.

The stubble waste which would have been burnt without any usage is being pelletised and blended with coal for combustion in power station.

"This step is set to reduce the coal consumption partially and utilises the waste biomass in a useful means," the filing said.

