Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI) NLC India Ltd has received a Letter of Award from NTPC Ltd for establishment of 450 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) Connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power project in Rajasthan, the company said.

According to the order secured from NTPC Ltd, NLC India would set up the 450 ISTS connected wind-solar power project, supply of hybrid power generated from the said project to NTPC Ltd for a period of 25 years under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

"The project would be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan for 300 MW and Bhuj, Gujarat for 150 MW," NLC India said in a press release on Sunday.

The scheduled commencement of supply date for supplying power from the full project shall be within a period of 24 months from the effective date of the Power Purchase Agreement, it said.

