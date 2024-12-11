Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday emphasized the need for revenue growth and strict measures against illegal mining activities in river catchment areas, officials said.

During a review meeting of the Mining Department, he directed officials to implement effective measures and ensure accountability at every level.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

The chief minister highlighted that revenue collection in the 2024-25 fiscal amounted to Rs 2,407.20 crore so far and called for increased efforts to boost it further.

"District magistrates and district mining officers must be held accountable for revenue collection. The potential for revenue growth is significant in districts like Sonbhadra, Banda, Kaushambi, and Mahoba," he said.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

Addressing concerns about illegal mining, Adityanath said no such activities would be tolerated in river catchment areas and advised the use of technology as well as regular inspections by district-level task forces to curb these practices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)