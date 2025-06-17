Noida, June 17 (PTI) Noida International Airport will create employment and business opportunities for youth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

The chief secretary was here to inspect the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

He reviewed the progress of the project and attended a meeting with various agencies and administrative officials. He also inquired about the status of the construction work.

In the meeting, officials of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), Tata Projects Limited and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) apprised Singh about the progress of the runway, terminal building, STP, water treatment plant, cargo facilities and other infrastructure.

The chief secretary directed all the concerned agencies to complete the remaining construction work of the airport within the stipulated time frame.

He said that this project is among the top priorities of the state government.

Singh directed officials to ensure regular review of the airport project and no compromise should be made on the quality of construction.

The Jewar airport will give impetus to the economy of the state and create new employment and business opportunities for the youth, he noted.

He also provided necessary guidelines to the concerned officials to complete the remaining works soon.

During the inspection, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, Yamuna Expressway And Industrial Development Authority CEO Arunvir Singh, Jewar International Airport Limited CEO Christoph Schreelman and other officers were also present. PTI

