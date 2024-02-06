Noida, Feb 6 (PTI) The Noida Authority has won the annual 'Water Digest World Water Award 2023-24' in two categories, officials here said on Tuesday.

The authority has won the award in the categories for 'best STP' (sewage treatment plant) and 'water reuse' as it competed with several government agencies, they said.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the award during a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday to Noida Authority Additional CEO Satish Pal and General Manager (Water) R P Singh.

"Today participated in the Water Warriors for Peace 2023-24 program organized by Water Digest organisation in New Delhi. In the annual program of Water Digest, selected talents working in the interest of society in the field of water are honoured. This effort of the organisation gives us an opportunity to know new water warriors every year," Shekhawat said in a post in Hindi on X.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

Pal said currently a total of eight sewage treatment plants are being operated on Sequential Batch Reactor method at four locations in Noida area.

"The capacity of all operated plants is 411 MLD. Availability of high grade treated water with full chlorination under stages 1, 2 and 3 at all the plants is with Territory Treatment Plant and all the plants are connected online on CPCB server," he said.

"A total of 260 MLD of treated water is currently available from all these plants," the authority's additional CEO added.

Pal said of the total quantity of 260 MLD treated water being received at present, approximately 70-75 MLD is used for irrigation in green belt parks, golf courses, wetlands, construction activities, fire fighting, and ponds, etc, in order to improve the groundwater level.

General Manager (Water) Singh said there are 83 group housing societies in Noida where STPs are currently installed as per norms for housing projects made in an area of over 20,000 square metres.

"Of these, STPs are currently functional in all these societies except 11 which were made before 2011 and had clearance by UP Pollution Control Board," Singh added.

The Noida Authority said it is committed to utilise the treated water received from all the STPs in greater quantity.

By financial year 2024-25, the authority has proposed a target of using 125 MLD treated water for various purposes, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)