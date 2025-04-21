Noida, Apr 21 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman who jumped off a fire-stricken building in Sector 18 to save herself died at a private hospital here after 20 days, police said on Monday.

Pooja Gupta, who was severely injured after jumping from the fourth floor of Krishna Apara Plaza, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, they said.

The fire broke out at the eight-storey Krishna Apara Plaza on April 1 due to a blast in the compressor of an air-conditioner in a shop on the ground floor of the building.

Gupta who was working at a private company running its office in the building died on Saturday, D P Shukla, in-charge at Sector 20 police station, told PTI.

Shukla said that most of the 22 people who were injured by jumping from the building were sent home after first aid.

According to police, fire-fighters saved the lives of more than 170 people in the incident.

Gupta, a resident of Sector 122, is survived by her husband and daughter. Her body was 40 per cent burnt and her spinal cord was also broken, police said.

When her condition became critical, Gupta was referred to Faridabad, from where she was taken to Delhi, police said, adding she was again brought to a private hospital in Sector 110 in Noida where she died during treatment.

