Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Tuesday presented an Interim Dividend of Rs 114.76 crore to the Assam government for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend cheque was presented to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by NRL Chairman Ranjit Rath at the state secretariat here, an official release said.

The state government has an equity stake of 26 per cent in the company.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, NRL Managing Director Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Director (Finance) Indranil Mittra and other senior officials of the company were also present on the occasion.

The NRL Board of Directors had earlier approved the payment of the interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of 60 per cent (i.e. Rs 6 per fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each) on the paid up share capital of the company, the release added.

