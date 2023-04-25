New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Bengaluru-based early stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital on Tuesday announced the elevation of Nruthya Madappa to the role of partner.

Madappa, who leads the growth and capital development team, has been instrumental in driving the consistent success of 3one4 Capital's portfolio of startups, according to a statement.

"Since joining 3one4 Capital in 2020, Nruthya has been a driving force behind the firm's expansion. She has helped steer portfolio companies towards success by securing funding, driving revenue growth, and facilitating successful exits," it said.

Madappa's expertise in technology, finance, and economic policy has helped her identify and support some of the most promising companies that include Open, BetterPlace, and Kapiva in India's dynamic startup ecosystem, it further said.

