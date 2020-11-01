New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The NSDC in collaboration with the British Asian Trust will soon come up with the first-of-its-kind 'Skill India Impact Bond', an innovative outcome-based financing instrument to encourage private sector funding and transform skilling, a top official said.

In an interview to PTI, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Managing Director and CEO Manish Kumar shared that through the Skill India Impact Bond (SIB), NSDC will be able to catalyze the entry of impact investors and private sector outcome funders into the skills training space.

SIB will be focused on translating skilling into large-scale paid employment, especially for women.

NSDC will partner with the British Asian Trust as a co-risk investor. The Children's Investment Fund Foundation and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation are also involved in the initiative, Kumar said.

He explained that SIBs are unique financing instruments that entail a covenant about performance, a promise of action based on mutually agreed terms whereby the money spent towards skilling will be recouped on the basis of certain benchmarks by the private sector players involved.

Kumar said NSDC will bear the initial risk by assuring that it will be able to train people up to a certain quality and get them jobs and retain them in those jobs for a certain number of months.

“The British Asian Trust is underwriting and mobilizing money from different sources," he said adding that it is in the final stages of mobilizing money.

" I should assume that within 1-2 months time we should be through,” Kumar said and added that all the entities involved will need clearances from their respective Boards before SIBs are rolled out.

SIBs will focus on increasing placement outcomes and achieving retention for three months for a substantial number of those placed in jobs.

They are expected to usher in a pay-for-performance mindset in the system by skewing payments towards placement and three-month retention.

