New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday said the National Statistics Office (NSO) will start three surveys in January.

These include NSS 80th Round: Survey on Social Consumption- Health (Jan to Dec 2025), Comprehensive Modular Survey-Telecom and ICT skill (Jan to March), and Education (April to June).

The others surveys are -- Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) (Jan–Dec) and Annual Survey on Unincorporated Enterprise (ASUSE) (Jan–Dec 2025).

The sample design of these surveys has been modified to incorporate the provision for the generation of district-level estimates, monthly estimates of key labour force indicators at the all-India level from PLFS, quarterly estimates for PLFS in rural areas and generation of quarterly estimates for ASUSE along with Annual estimates.

The households for the survey are selected on the basis of a scientifically designed sampling technique, it stated.

Well-qualified and trained officials/Survey Enumerators of NSO collect information using tablets equipped with e-SIGMA software.

