Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) State-run power major NTPC's Bongaigaon plant has been focussed on sustainable resource management, implementing safety measures and executing its social responsibility, a top official said as the unit celebrated its 20th raising day on Thursday.

Hoisting the NTPC Flag at the plant premise on the occasion, Arnab Maitra, Head of Project (HoP), NTPC Bongaigaon, maintained it has been a harbinger of development not only for the state but the entire north east region and country, a company statement said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Approved: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Government Employees Expect Under 8th CPC?.

He said that as of January 14, the station has achieved notable operational milestones, generating 3848.64 million units (MU) of energy with a plant load factor (PLF) of 73.98 per cent and a declared capacity (DC) of 93.34 per cent.

"The station has maintained critical parameters like auxiliary power consumption (APC) and specific oil consumption within acceptable limits, alongside a specific water consumption of 2.55 litres per kilowatt-hour (KWh), reflecting our focus on sustainable resource management," he added.

Also Read | January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 16.

The Bongaigaon unit is currently placed fourth across NTPC plants in the safety evaluation matrix (SEM) and performance evaluation matrix (PEM) rankings, he said.

The HoP stressed that the mix of experienced professionals and young executives have generated a positive energy, evident in operational performance and welfare activities.

"The commitment of the power station towards our society, environment and nearby stakeholders must be adhered to at all levels and I urge all to work, think and strategise on projecting NTPC Bongaigaon as a professionally driven and value-based organisation," Maitra said.

On the occasion, NTPC Safety Department presented the Greentech Safety Award to Maitra won by NTPC Bongaigaon for Excellence in Safety.

As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NTPC Bongaigaon CSR wing in association with Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club distributed more than 100 mosquito nets to the housekeeping staff and drivers working in the plant, in an initiative to combat malaria in the area, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)