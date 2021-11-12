New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Friday said the fourth unit of 250 MW of its arm Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant has successfully completed trials and included in the installed capacity of the group.

"Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd (a Subsidiary Company of NTPC Ltd) has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group," a BSE filing said.

With this, the total installed capacity of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited and NTPC Group has become 1,000 MW and 67,907.5 MW, respectively, it stated.

