New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Power Minister R K Singh on Sunday said state-owned power giant NTPC needs to keep growing as energy demand in India is increasing at a rapid pace.

NTPC celebrated its Raising Day, completing 46 years of excellence and leadership.

On the occasion, Singh lauded NTPC for its exemplary journey and its contribution towards nation-building.

"NTPC is a special company. It is the largest provider of energy to our country, the most important input for growth," said Singh, according to an NTPC statement.

Singh was speaking on the occasion of NTPC's Raising Day addressing the gathering including the senior management of NTPC at PMI, NTPC-Noida and other dignitaries along with the employees and their family members through the digital platform.

In his address, Singh shared the company's achievements, expertise and future goals, and also discussed NTPC's role in leading the country's energy transition.

Singh also appreciated NTPC for passing on about Rs 4,500 crore to states in the last financial year by optimising energy charges.

He also emphasised that NTPC should raise the level from being a national company to being an international behemoth and should dream of becoming the biggest multinational in energy.

In his address, he further stressed that NTPC needs to keep growing and add capacity as the country needs to keep pace with the ever-growing energy demand.

He also underlined NTPC's impressive record of producing almost a billion units every day.

The Raising Day celebrations commenced with Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC, hoisting the flag at the Engineering Office Complex (EOC), Noida.

The ceremony was attended by NTPC officials from locations across the country through online platforms.

