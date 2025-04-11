New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Group looks to add 30,000 megawatt (MW) of new thermal capacity by 2031-32 under its revised capacity addition plans, according to an industry source.

The company was earlier aiming to install 26,000 MW of fresh coal-based capacity by 2030-31.

As per the sources, "NTPC has revised its plans for thermal capacity additions, adding another 4,000 MW capacity to the initial plan. The group now plans 30,000 MW of new thermal capacity by 2031-32, instead of 26,000 MW planned by 2030-31."

For FY26, it has set a target to add 3,580 MW of thermal capacity, which is more than fivefold of the 660 MW coal-based capacity added in FY24.

While the group will add 5,000 MW of renewable energy capacity in the new financial year, around 26 per cent higher than 3,312 MW added in the preceding fiscal.

According to the Group, its total installed and commercial capacity is at 80,020 MW, of this 62,854 MW is thermal, 6,511 MW liquid fuel-based capacity, 3,757 MW of hydro, 6,211.5 MW solar and 686 MW wind.

In the renewable energy space, NTPC aims to have 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

According to the sources, the company aims to produce 50 million tonnes (MT) of coal from its captive mines in the FY25, up over 8 per cent from 45.72 MT in FY24.

NTPC undertakes coal mining operations through its subsidiary NTPC Mining.

A query sent to NTPC seeking its response to the revision in the thermal capacity target remained unanswered.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of the power requirement of the country.

The company has also ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear, and green hydrogen solutions.

