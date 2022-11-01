New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The nursing staff of Delhi government-run hospitals will participate in a two-hour strike on Wednesday to demand regularisation of services and long-due promotions.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 22 Assistant Director and Other Posts at jkpsc.nic.in; Here's How To Apply.

Under the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), the nurses will observe the strike from November 2-4.

Also Read | Indian Railways’ Earnings from Freight Rises 17% in April-October 2022.

"Arvind Kejriwal government's health secretary and health minister are not serious about the problems of nurses. That's why there will be a symbolic strike," the DNF tweeted.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and difficulty that patients will have to face during the strike," it said.

The DNF had also carried out a march till the Delhi secretariat to press for their demands, including regularisation of services, promotions that are long due and creation of new posts.

DNF secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said there were 8,000 sanctioned posts, but 6,000 nurses are working.

"Three new hospitals have come up and the staff from the other government hospitals has been diverted there. There has been an addition of beds but no addition to nursing staff," he told PTI.

"Tomorrow, we will be on a strike during peak hours. The emergency and ICU services won't be impacted. Only the OPD services and wards will be affected since nursing staff will not work from 9-11 am," Ramchandani said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)