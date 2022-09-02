New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Shareholders of NXTDIGITAL Ltd (NDL) has voted in favour of its merger with Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, the company said on Friday.

"99.99 per cent non-promoter shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme of Arrangement between NXTDIGITAL Limited and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd," NDL said in a statement.

The minority shareholders overwhelmingly supported the scheme with 99.99 per cent of such shareholders voting in favour of the scheme, it added.

According to the regulatory updates, 75.25 lakh voted were polled in which 75.24 were in favour of the scheme and 1,022 against it.

Commenting on the development NXTDIGITAL MD and CEO Vynsley Fernandes said:"This overwhelming support by the minority shareholders is reflective of the fact that the Company has always kept the interests of the minority shareholders in mind while taking any strategic decisions. The result is due acknowledgement of the same by the shareholders.

NDL is the flagship media business of the Hinduja Group.

It delivers television services through a dual delivery platform consisting of the terrestrial fibre route and the country's only Headend-In-The-Sky (HITS) satellite platform, under the brand names INDigital and NXTDIGITAL respectively.

