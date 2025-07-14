New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Shares of Ola Electric on Monday jumped nearly 20 per cent after the firm said its revenue from operations for the April-June quarter rose 35.5 per cent to Rs 828 crore.

The stock surged 18.36 per cent to end at Rs 47.13 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 19.98 per cent to Rs 47.78.

On the NSE, it climbed 19.74 per cent to Rs 47.66 a share.

Ola Electric on Monday said its revenue from operations for the April-June quarter rose 35.5 per cent to Rs 828 crore against Rs 611 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Bengaluru-based firm said it delivered a total of 68,192 vehicles in Q1 FY26 against 51,375 units delivered in Q4 FY25, marking an increase of 32.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The company said its auto business turned EBITDA positive in June, on the back of strong gross margins owing to the company's vertical integration strategy.

The company's cost optimisation initiative, Project Lakshya, has driven significant operating efficiencies, reducing monthly auto operating expenses from Rs 178 crore to Rs 105 crore, it said in a statement.

Consolidated operating expense now stands at Rs 150 crore per month, and further reduction to Rs 130 crore a month is targeted through FY26, it added.

