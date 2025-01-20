New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Ride-hailing to electric mobility player Ola Group on Monday said it is offering digital and green mobility experience to millions of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.

By leveraging its comprehensive ecosystem -- Ola Electric and Ola Consumer, the group aims to offer pilgrims a seamless, sustainable, and connected experience by integrating AI, green mobility, and enhanced options for travel during the Maha Kumbh Mela, it said in a statement.

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said Maha Kumbh 2025 is a reflection of India's rich traditions and aspirations for a tech-driven future.

"We truly believe that the strategic intersection of AI, green mobility, and digital-first solutions will enhance the Maha Kumbh experience for millions of devotees. Our partnership with Maha Kumbh exemplifies how innovation and collaboration can enable efficient management of large gatherings with smart and sustainable solutions," he added.

"We look forward to such partnerships going forward and remain committed to building India as the global leader in technologies of the future," Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric has enabled deployment of 1,000 e-scooters to ensure ease of mobility for pilgrims.

Ola Consumer has deployed affordable transit services at airports, railway stations, and cab rentals, making travel seamless during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

In addition, Ola has deployed EV shuttle services within Mela grounds, offering convenience and accessibility to visitors throughout the congregation.

