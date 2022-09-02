Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Olectra Greentech Limited on Friday said it has received a Letter of Award from Assam State Transport Corporations for 100 electric buses.

A press release from the firm said it is the first order bagged from North-Eastern states and the order is to be delivered over a period of nine months and shall be responsible for maintenance of these buses for a period of five years.

The value of these 100 Buses bupply would be approximately Rs 151 crore for Olectra.

K V Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "We feel happy to get the first order from the North-Eastern states and Assam. With this order, our buses are running all the corners in India. Ours clocked over five crore kilometres on Indian roads, and reduced carbon emissions significantly."

