Latest News | One-day Sikkim Assembly Session on June 30

Gangtok, Jun 19 (PTI) A day-long session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly will be held on June 30, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

The one-day session will be held from 11 am, the notification issued by Assembly Secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung said.

The notification has been circulated among all concerned departments, including the chief secretary, the director general of police, the advocate general, and secretaries of the state government.

