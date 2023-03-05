Cuddalore, Mar 5 (PTI) One woman died and five others sustained injuries in an explosion in a cracker factory in the district on Sunday, police said.

The crackers exploded due to a fire at the factory located at Sivanarpuram in the district, completely gutting it.

The victim died on the spot, police added. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital. A case has been filed and investigation on.

