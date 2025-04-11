Chennai, Apr 11 (PI) OneAlpha Ventures Ltd, an industrial infrastructure company specialising in the development of warehousing and logistics, on Friday launched its first project in neighbouring Oragadam, a top official said.

OneAlpha Ventures Ltd is backed by city-based Sree Kailas Group and has targeted to deliver fast, customised and sustainable infrastructure solutions for manufacturers.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd President - Automotive Technology and Product Development - R Velusamy virtually launched the first project in Oragadam about 45 kms south of Chennai at an event on Friday.

Sree Kailas Group Chairman S Rajkumar and OneAlpha Directors Vignesh Rajkumar and Visakh Rajkumar were also present on the occasion.

"We are building more than infrastructure. We are building a culture of trust and collaboration," Rajkumar said in a company statement.

"We want to build industrial infrastructure that's quick to execute, scalable to demand, and aligned with sustainability goals. OneAlpha represents a forward leap built on a solid foundation of legacy and trust," Vignesh Rajkumar said.

The OneAlpha Industrial and Logistics Park spread across 1.2 million sq ft in Oragadam would be developed in two phases. The first phase is expected to be ready by Q1,2026 and the second phase by Q1, 2027.

With strong connectivity and access to a skilled workforce, OneAlpha plans to position this facility as a 'go-to-destination' for industries looking for 'ready-to-occupy' spaces.

OneAlpha would offer end-to-end development solutions from land acquisition to infrastructure delivery and maintenance, the company said.

