New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Shares of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) declined over 1 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported its first-ever quarterly loss.

On the BSE, the stock dipped 1.11 per cent to close at Rs 80.50. During the day, it went lower by 3.93 per cent to Rs 78.20.

It declined 0.55 per cent to close at Rs 80.90 on the NSE.

On the traded volume terms, 31.25 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and 3.53 crore units on the NSE.

India's top oil and gas producer ONGC on Tuesday reported a Rs 3,098 crore loss in

the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of Rs 4,240 crore in the same period a year back.

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to Rs 21,456 crore from Rs 26,759 crore a year ago.

