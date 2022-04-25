New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that regular yoga training should be organised for the postmen and other staff for betterment of their health, an official statement said.

The minister was speaking at a programme organised by the Department of Posts to mark the the countdown for the International Day of Yoga which is celebrated on June 21 every year.

Vaishnaw led the event and performed yoga with more than 2 lakh postal staffs.

"The minister urged that yoga training should be organised regularly for the postmen and GDS (Grameen Dak Sevaks) staff so that their health is better and they can work for the betterment of the postal department. Also, during the next two months, all the citizens visiting the post offices should be made aware of yoga and its benefits," the statement said.

Minister of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan attended the event virtually. Secretary (posts), secretary (telecommunications) and director general (postal services) also joined Vaishnaw at the event.

More than 2 lakh employees of the Department of Posts, including Gramin Dak Sewaks from about 50,000 post offices, were digitally connected to the main event site.

Postal staff from pan-India locations, including those from Statue of Unity at Kewadia in Gujarat; Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha; floating post office at Srinagar; Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan; Vivekanada Memorial Rock at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh, participated in the programme.

Chauhan in his address highlighted the importance of yoga and gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving the Indian culture and making Indians take pride in the country's heritage.

