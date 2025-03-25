New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Over 21 lakh livestock animals have been insured in the current financial year, the government said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the livestock insurance under the National Livestock Mission (NLM) scheme operates on a demand-driven basis.

As per data received from states and insurance companies, a total of 21.01 lakh livestock have been insured in the current financial year, he added.

The minister said the state governments are being encouraged to send proposals for the livestock insurance scheme so that more livestock may be covered.

To promote livestock insurance among the farmers, the beneficiary share of the premium for all categories and areas has been reduced to 15 per cent instead of the existing 20-50 per cent.

The rest is borne by the central and state government in the ratio of 90:10 for hilly and northeastern states, 60:40 for states other than hilly and northeastern states and 100 per cent for the Union Territories.

Baghel further said the government is conducting extensive awareness through seminars and camps, publicity, and video Conferences to promote livestock insurance.

The government does not maintain any data on the number of people dependent on livestock and animal husbandry for their livelihood. However, as per the 19th Livestock Census, there are 10.08 crore households having livestock and/ or poultry, he added.

