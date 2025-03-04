Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) More than 32,000 posts are lying vacant in 37 departments of the Jammu and Kashmir government with the health and medical education department accounting for the highest 7,851 vacancies, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

The JK Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and JK Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have been tasked with fulfilling 3,727 vacancies since the formation of the government on October 16, last year, he told the Assembly.

Also Read | What Is Army Recruitment Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Nanded Farmer Duped of INR 1.75 Lakh on Promise of Recruitment in the Army.

Chief Minister Abdullah, who is also in charge of the General Administration Department, said this in reply to a question raised by Peoples Conference MLA Sajad Gani Lone.

Lone had sought information about the total number of vacancies in various departments in Jammu and Kashmir as of January 31 and those referred to the two government recruiting agencies after the formation of the National Conference-led dispensation.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The chief minister said 32,474 posts -- 2,503 gazetted, 19,214 non-gazetted and 10,757 multi-tasking staff (MTS) –- are lying vacant as of January 31.

Of these vacancies, 738 gazetted, 1,754 non-gazetted and 1,235 MTS posts were referred to JKSSB and JKPSC after the government formation, he said, adding 594 gazetted posts are to be filled in the school education department, 56 in the health and medical education department, 45 in the power department and 41 horticulture department.

The health and medical education department has 7,851 vacancies, the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) department has 3,759 posts vacant, Animal Husbandry department 2,589 vacancies, Industries and commerce 2,517, Housing and Urban Development 2,420, agriculture production and farmers welfare 1,340, power department 1,305, Food and supplies department 1,131, finance department 1,009, revenue department 1,004, Jal Shakti 856 and the School Education department has to fill 770 vacancies.

The Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction is the only one that has no vacancies.

In response to another question, the chief minister said JKPSC collected over Rs 8.44 crore and JKSSB over Rs 5.72 crore as application fees from the candidates since October 16, last year.

"Presently, no such proposal (to make job application forms free for aspirants) is under consideration," Abdullah said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)