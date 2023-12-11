New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) More than 35,000 stray dogs were sterilised from April-October, while over 1,100 monkeys were caught and sent to the Asola Bhati Mines sanctuary in Delhi in the same period, civic authorities have said.

Presenting its budget estimate for the next fiscal year on December 9, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) shared details of the action taken by its veterinary department in the current financial year.

To control the population of stray dogs, the civic agency is sterilising them with the help of NGOs and private veterinarians, reads the text of the budget speech.

The MCD said 35,161 stray dogs have been sterilised from April to October this year. It added that it targets to sterilise 80,000 dogs by the end of this financial year.

For anti-rabies vaccination, special camps were set up in 12 areas, the corporation added.

Dog sterilisation is currently being carried out at 16 centres in the city, and four new centres will soon be opened, according to civic authorities.

The MCD added that 1,118 monkeys were caught from April to October and sent to the Asola Bhati Mines sanctuary of the Delhi government. A total of 9,391 stray cattle were impounded in the same period and sent to gaushalas.

Besides, 156 illegal dairies were sealed and removed, while FIRs were lodged against owners of 161 illegal dairies and notices were sent to owners of 98 illegal dairies, it added.

The MCD presented a budget estimate of Rs 16,683.02 crore for the financial year 2024-25, with key announcements on the establishment of its first Lactation Management Unit, or Milk Bank, and the use of Artificial Intelligence for monitoring of civic amenities.

