Amaravati, Feb 12 (PTI) A total of 721 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are monitoring Avian Influenza (H5N1) in Andhra Pradesh following its recent outbreak in two villages in the Godavari region, an official said on Wednesday.

The virus was detected in Velpuru, West Godavari district and Kanuru Agraharam, East Godavari district prompting Animal Husbandry officials to begin culling birds at two poultry farms in the affected areas.

Animal Husbandry Department Director Damodar Naidu stated that RRTs are taking immediate measures to control the disease.

"Across the state, 721 RRTs are monitoring the situation. The transportation of chickens and related products is being closely monitored at state borders while the Animal Husbandry Department remains vigilant, implementing all necessary containment measures," Naidu said in an official press release.

A 1 km radius around the viral disease-affected areas has been declared an alert zone while a 10 km radius around the affected villages has been designated a surveillance area, restricting the movement of chickens and related products.

According to Naidu, RRTs are also being deployed in Krishna district and the Godavari region which have a high concentration of poultry farms.

Similar containment measures are being implemented in districts with a large number of ponds and lakes that attract migratory birds.

Outside the alert zones, Naidu assured that boiled eggs and chicken are safe for consumption.

Meanwhile he directed poultry farm owners to take precautions including preventing migratory birds from entering their farms.

