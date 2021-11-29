Erode (TN), Nov 29 (PTI): An oxygen generator donated by the San Francisco Gulf Tamil Mandram was installed on Monday at the Government Anthiyur Hospital at a cost of Rs 25.50 lakh.

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S.Muthusamy unveiled the generator.

He said the generator would help the patients and also save them.

Such generators were already installed in almost all government hospitals, he said. He appealed to the people to make use of the service of the government hospitals.

Later, he inspected the Anthiyur Big Tank and Gettisamudram Tank. A.G. Venkatachalam, MLA of Anthiyur, and K. Murugesan, District Revenue Officer, were also present.

