Coimbatore, Sept 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old painter has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly assaulting a girl near here for rejecting his proposal, police said on Friday.

The painter Tamilselvan proposed to the 17-year-old girl, his neighbour and also a relative. She said she was only his friend not lover, the police said.

This angered him and he reportedly dashed her head against a wall and threatened to post her photos in the social media, they said.

The girl fell unconscious and was hospitalised, they added.

Based on a complaint from the girl's mother, the police arrested Tamilselvan and lodged him in prison.

