New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was found dead in his house in Shahbad Dairy on Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was identified as Ravi, a painter by profession.

He was found hanging in his room.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 8.51 am at Shahbad Dairy Police Station from the victim's mother, who found him dead.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Ravi had a marital dispute with his wife.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter. The body was sent for postmortem, and doctors confirmed the cause of death as hanging. Further investigation is underway," an officer said.

