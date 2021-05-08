Baripada (Odisha), May 7 (PTI) A pangolin weighing around eight kilograms was rescued from a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Friday.

The animal was suspectedly trafficked from Similipal National Park in the district, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen raided a house at Gohirapal village and recovered the animal from there, a senior officer said.

The owner of the house, Singhu Baskey (40), was arrested in this connection, he said.

Pangolins are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Act, putting them in the same bracket as tigers, lions, rhinos and several other species.

A case has been registered against the man at Bangriposi police station, the officer added.

