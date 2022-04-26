New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Paras Healthcare on Tuesday said it has commenced the operations of a new hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand, taking its total bed count to around 1,200 across multiple facilities.

The multi-speciality hospital, which has begun its operations with 170 beds along with 40 ICU beds and five operation theatres, has come up at an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The bed capacity will gradually increase to 300 beds, 100 ICU beds and seven operation theatres soon.

The healthcare facility, which has been built under a public-private partnership between Paras Healthcare and Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), is named as Paras HEC Hospital.

"For the first time in Jharkhand, healthcare will witness a unique combination of unmatched expertise, brilliant infrastructure and warmth," Paras Healthcare Managing Director Dharminder Nagar said in a statement.

In the near future, the healthcare provider is also planning to include a super speciality block that will consist of a comprehensive cancer centre with radiation therapy, medical oncology and surgical oncology as well as liver and kidney transplant facilities, he added.

The hospital started with basic specialities in October 2019 but was soon taken over by the district administration as a COVID-19 centre during the first wave.

The facility was upgraded during the post-COVID period and is now ready to begin operations in a full-fledged manner.

Paras Healthcare also plans to expand in cities like Ludhiana, Meerut, Jammu and Kanpur in the coming days.

