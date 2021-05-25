New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday said it has started a vaccination drive for its over 8,000 Field Service Executives (FSEs) that are part of its business development and merchant support network.

The company has already completed the first dose of vaccination for over 1,000 FSEs in collaboration with hospitals across the country, a statement said.

It will extend the drive to the family members of FSEs as soon as the overall supply of vaccines in the country goes up, it added.

A Paytm spokesperson said the FSE workforce is the backbone of the company.

"We believe it is our duty to ensure that every FSE and their family members are safe and healthy. We have also increased the flexibility on targets & work deadlines to ensure that employees get time to spend with their families.

"We will continue to take more measures to ensure that our FSEs come out of this crisis stronger," the spokesperson added.

As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts to tackle the shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and other resources.

Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 19.8 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala-founded Swades Foundation said it has mobilised Rs 15 crore worth of COVID aid.

In the last three weeks, 15 mobile ventilators have been handed over to the district administration in Raigad and Nashik and another 15 ventilators are being shipped to three jumbo centres in Mumbai.

In coming weeks, jumbo cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ambulances and other medical equipment to support doctors and health care workers in rural areas will be donated to hospitals and COVID care centres across Raigad and Nashik, a statement said.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said it has tied up with Apollo Hospitals to set up 45 isolation beds across Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

It is in the process of setting up an 80-bed isolation centre that will include critical care facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai.

These centres will convert large hotels into COVID-19 care facilities equipped with oxygen beds and limited Intensive Care Units and will be staffed around the clock by doctors, nurses and paramedics, HPE said in a statement.

Caller ID service provider Truecaller on Tuesday said it has partnered with MapmyIndia and FactChecker to further improve the Covid Healthcare Directory feature.

This feature was launched for all Android users in April and with the added associations, it will continue to provide easy access to a large set of updated information.

"With this partnership with MapmyIndia and FactChecker, we are hopeful to provide people some relief with finding the right locations and verified contacts for hospitals, beds, and basic medical facilities.

"We are optimistic that the new feature will be able to provide some assistance for medical requirements and help our mission of fighting the virus together," Truecaller MD India Rishit Jhunjhunwala said.

Cybage, a global IT organisation, has launched 'Cybage Sanjivani' to support families belonging to economically weaker sections of society in these distressing times.

Cybage has allocated an initial amount of Rs 25 crore towards the relief fund, and the focus of this corpus is to support families in case of bereavement of the sole earning member.

"Cybage sponsors term-life insurance for its workforce that entitles the family of the bereaved person to be paid seven times the annual remuneration, in addition to employment creation for a family member and extension of other assistances as appropriate. Unfortunately, such support systems don't exist for the unorganised sector," Cybage CEO and MD Arun Nathani said.

Handset maker Oppo said it has distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators across various hospitals in cities like Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Shamli, and Agra to support COVID relief measures.

"The current time is a reminder for all of us to stand united and fight this together. This is a small step from Oppo India in this bigger battle of overcoming such testing times by supporting our community in every possible way....," Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)