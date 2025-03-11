New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) PB Fintech Ltd., the parent entity of insurance brokerage firm Policybazar, on Tuesday said it proposes to infuse Rs 696 crore in its subsidiary PB Healthcare Services Private Limited in the next financial year to grow its business.

The decision was taken by the Board of Directors of PB Fintech Ltd. in a meeting held on Tuesday.

The board approved a proposal to make an investment for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 696 crore in PB Healthcare Services Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, by way of subscribing or purchasing its shares or Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares during the financial year 2025-26, PB Fintech Ltd. said in a regulatory filing.

The said investment is, however, subject to the shareholder's approval through postal ballot and will be made along with other external investors in PB Healthcare Services Private Ltd., it said.

It further said that the capital infusion would be done to meet its general operating expenses and enhance brand awareness, office presence and strategic initiatives.

PB Healthcare Services Private Ltd. was incorporated in January 2025 to carry on the business of healthcare and allied services in India.

