New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) has transferred its wholly-owned subsidiary Beawar Dausa Transmission to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, according to a regulatory filing.

Beawar Dausa Transmission was set up for the development of a transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said in the filing on Monday.

PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC and provides consultancy services to the power sector.

The process for the sale and transfer of the said special purpose vehicle (SPV) to the successful bidder was completed on October 30, 2023. The consideration received as per the share purchase agreement is around Rs 21.37 crore, the filing said.

In a separate filing, Power Grid said, "It has acquired Beawar Dausa Transmission Limited (BDTL) from the bid process coordinator PFC Consulting Limited".

