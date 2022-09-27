Mangaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) The houses of PFI leaders in various parts of Udupi district were raided by the police on Tuesday and four people were taken into custody in connection with various cases.

Also Read | Video: NASA's DART Spacecraft Successfully Hits Its Asteroid Target in Planetary Defence Test.

Four PFI leaders have been taken into custody, police sources said.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin, Detractors Call for Production Halt.

The raids were conducted at Hoode, Gangolli and Byndoor in the district.

The detained persons are from Byndoor, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)