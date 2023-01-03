New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved the reappointment of Pawan Singh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

The approval was accorded at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held on Friday, PFS said in a statement.

"One of the major decisions taken at the meeting was the re-appointment of Pawan Singh as the MD and CEO. Singh has been at the helm of PFS for the past 5 years and has played a crucial role in the company's growth and success," it said.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Rajib Kumar Mishra as Non-Executive Chairman, the company said.

Singh said: "This reflects our shareholder's confidence in the management team and our ability to deliver strong results. We will continue to work towards fulfilling our vision of becoming a leading financial services company in the country".

According to the statement, an amount of over Rs 600 crore was disbursed as loans during the last week of December 2022. Last month, the company also approved a proposal to sanction Rs 800 crore as loans to borrowers.

PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited. It offers long-term and short-term loans, in addition to providing both fund and non-fund-based financial assistance as debt or structured debts.

